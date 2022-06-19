Left Menu

CBI books Pune Buildtech Pvt Ltd and promoters for bank fraud, carries out searches

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 19:19 IST
CBI books Pune Buildtech Pvt Ltd and promoters for bank fraud, carries out searches
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Sunday conducted searches at three locations in Mumbai after it registered an FIR against Pune Buildtech Private Limited and its directors for alleged bank fraud of Rs 30 crore in Punjab National Bank during 2013-16, officials said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of promoters Ishaq Yusuf Balwa and Javardhan Vinod Goenka and Pune Buildtech Private Limited, earlier known as Dynamix Balwas Resorts Private Limited, in Mumbai, they said.

The Dynamix Balwas Group had faced a CBI probe in the 2G spectrum allocation case, but all the accused were acquitted by a special court.

The fresh case pertains to Pune Buildtech Private Limited, which was set up in 1997 to build five-star hotels and resorts. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DB Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., which is promoted by the Balwas Group and the Dynamix Group, Punjab National Bank had said in its complaint, which is now part of the FIR.

It had planned a five-star hotel in Yerwada, Pune which was financed by PNB (Rs 102 crore) and Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank) (Rs 102 crore).

PNB had disbursed Rs 30.50 crore till 2011 after which further disbursement was stopped. ''Thereafter the project has been delayed due delay in obtaining clearance from Pune Municipal Corporation and also the promoters of the company were allegedly involved in 2G spectrum case. Further disbursement was stopped by the bank. There has been no construction activities in progress since 2011,'' the bank alleged.

The project was scrapped and later converted into a residential tower project for which the company approached Bank of India in 2013 and loans were issued.

PNB did not take any additional exposure but adjusted old account for residential building.

The account again turned non-performing asset (NPA) in 2016 as it failed to implement the project. The bank then declared the account as fraud and gave the complaint to the CBI, which has registered the FIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022