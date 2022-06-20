Left Menu

Union Minister Muraleedharan to lead Yoga Day celebrations in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-06-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 13:10 IST
Union Minister V Muraleedharan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister V Muraleedharan will lead the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations to be held in the city and Kochi respectively on June 21.

The event is being organized in the state by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MORTH) following the Centre's decision to celebrate the International Yoga Day at 75 iconic locations across the country, as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Gen (Retd) Dr. V K Singh, will participate in the Yoga session at Fort Kochi, which will be conducted under the supervision of senior Yoga instructor Dr. Jaidev, from 5.30 AM on June 21.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Muraleedharan, will lead the celebrations on Tuesday in the state capital at the east entrance of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

At the venues, there will be a live telecast of the Yoga Day program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysore.

The Parade Ground, near St Francis Church in Fort Kochi, has been readied for the event.

The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is ''Yoga for Humanity''.

People from all walks of life including students of various colleges, yoga instructors, public representatives, and senior officials of the state and central government are expected to participate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

