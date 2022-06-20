Left Menu

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, predicts very heavy rains till June 21

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:22 IST
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, predicts very heavy rains till June 21
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an 'orange alert' to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till June 21.

The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD said.

The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022