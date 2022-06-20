Monsoon covers entire Odisha

The Southwest monsoon covered the whole of Odisha on Monday as heavy rain pummelled several districts, the Met office said.

It also issued a 'yellow warning' for heavy downpour in many districts over the next four days.

''Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Odisha today and, thus, it covered the entire state,'' Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre head H R Biswas said in a statement.

The monsoon had entered the southern parts of the state last week.

Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district received 170 mm of rain over a 24-hour period till 8.30 am, followed by Banki in Cuttack with 165 mm of precipitation. There were heavy showers in Balasore, Boudh, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Khurda and Sambalpur districts during the period.

Boudh recorded 109 mm of rain from morning till 5.30 pm, while there was also heavy downpour in Paradip and Subarnapur.

There was light to moderate rain in many places, including 10.9 mm in Bhubaneswar, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)