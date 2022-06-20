Hardeep Puri launches 'NIPUN' project for skill training of construction workers

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched an ''innovative project'' for skill training of construction workers, an official statement said. The 'National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman workers' (NIPUN) is an initiative to train over one lakh construction workers through fresh skilling and upskilling programmes, and provides them with work opportunities in foreign countries as well, it said. The minister also asked private sector to be more socially responsible.

Puri said he has been emphasizing on boosting skill sets in the construction industry on a war footing but so far ''we have not been able to achieve what should have been done''.

''The construction industry has been investing in skilling but it has not spread horizontally across the industry. Therefore, the initiative taken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard is really praiseworthy and should expand to cover a larger number,'' the statement quoting Puri said. The Union minister said the initiative will enable construction workers to be more proficient and skilled while making them adopt future trends in the construction industry by increasing their capabilities and diversifying their skill sets.

During his speech at an event, he said the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be opened in the next few days.

''The construction industry is a significant contributor to the nation's GDP and we are proud of world class construction being undertaken in the country,'' he said.

He added that the NIPUN project will enable construction workers to seek better job opportunities, increase their wages and even pursue overseas placements - an indication of a new eco-system. PTI BUN TDS TDS

