Many places receive rains in Rajasthan

Pre-monsoon showers occurred at many places in Rajasthan with Bidasar in Churu recording the highest 13 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

According to the Met department, Dungargarh in Bikaner recorded 11 cm rainfall, while six cm was recorded in Manoharthana in Jhalawar. Officials said Masuda in Ajmer, Niwai in Tonk, Sambhar in Jaipur, and Sikar received four cm of rainfall each. Several areas in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Kota, Dausa, and Baran also received light to moderate rainfall, officials said.

Pre-monsoon activities are likely to continue in the northern and western parts of the state on Tuesday, they said. Moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur at some places and heavy rain at one or two places in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Churu districts, officials said. Pre-monsoon activities will reduce from June 22, they said, adding that from June 23, the weather will remain mainly dry for the next three days at most places.