Rs 8,052 Cr worth road works underway in Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KTR

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:52 IST
The state government has taken up road works worth Rs 8,052 crore under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in the city in the first phase, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

The minister inaugurated a Road Over Bridge constructed at an expenditure of Rs 86 crore at Kukatpally, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said about 30 per cent of the SRDP works are over and the rest of them are in various stages even as they are expected to be completed by next year.

''Plans for the second phase of SRDP works involving Rs 3,115 crore are ready for creating necessary infrastructure,'' the minister said.

Speaking about welfare schemes, he said the TRS government has been distributing various pensions to 40 lakh people- Rs 2,000 per month each whereas the previous regime gave pension to only 26 lakh people- a mere Rs 200 each.

