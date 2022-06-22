Left Menu

South China floods force tens of thousands to evacuate

Major flooding has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in southern China, with more rain expected. This years flooding is the worst in decades in some areas and comes on top of strict COVID-19 regulations that have strangled travel, employment and ordinary life in much of the country.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-06-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 10:16 IST
South China floods force tens of thousands to evacuate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Major flooding has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in southern China, with more rain expected. The manufacturing hub of Guangdong suspended classes, office work, and public transport amid rising waters and the threat of landslides. In the neighboring province of Jiangxi, almost 500,000 people have seen the damage to their homes and their lives uprooted. Roughly the same number have been affected in Guangdong, largely in the cities of Shaoguan, Heyuan, and Meizhou.

The heavy rainfall has collapsed roads in some parts of cities and swept away houses, cars, and crops, and more rain is forecasted for the coming days. Chinese authorities on Sunday issued the year's first red alert, the most severe warning, for possible mountain torrents. In Zhejiang province, a little further north, rescue crews in inflatable boats brought out residents trapped in their homes in inundated villages. China regularly experiences flooding during the summer months, most frequently in central and southern areas that tend to receive the most rainfall. This year's flooding is the worst in decades in some areas and comes on top of strict COVID-19 regulations that have strangled travel, employment and ordinary life in much of the country. China's worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed, mostly along the Yangtze, China's mightiest river.

The government has invested heavily in flood control and hydroelectric projects such as the massive Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze. Globally, more intense tropical storms are on the rise as a result of climate change, leading to increased flooding that threatens lives, crops and groundwater.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022