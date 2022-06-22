Left Menu

Afghanistan earthquake death toll hits 1,000 -provincial official

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:26 IST
People carry injured to a helicopter following a massive earthquake, in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a video. (Photo Credit: IFRC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
The death toll from the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has hit 1,000, according to a local official in province of Paktika, one of the hardest-hit areas.

"1,000 dead, 1,500 injured, and this number might go up, many families have been lost. Injured people have been taken to Kabul and Gardez," Mohammad Amin Hozaifa, information and culture director of Paktika told Reuters.

Officially, disaster management officials still put the number of injured at 600.

