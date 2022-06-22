Left Menu

U.N. says Turkey likely best to send rescue teams to Afghanistan

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations does not have search and rescue capabilities in Afghanistan and Turkey is "best positioned" to provide it following a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday, a senior U.N. aid official said. "We spoke about it with the embassy of Turkey here on the ground and they're waiting for the formal request," said deputy U.N. envoy in Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov, who coordinates humanitarian operations.

"We will be able to make such request only after the discussion with the de facto authorities and based on what is the reality on the ground at the moment."

