Left Menu

Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins U.S. Westminster dog show

The breed winners are separated into seven groups to determine the best of show finalists. Four of the finalists were chosen on Tuesday: Trumpet the bloodhound, representing the hound group; Winston the French bulldog for non-sporting dogs; Hollywood, a Maltese, in the toy category; and River, a German shepherd, for the herding group.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 09:04 IST
Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins U.S. Westminster dog show

A bloodhound named Trumpet won best of show on Wednesday in the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, beating out more than 3,000 dogs from 200 breeds and varieties to claim the most prestigious such prize in the United States. A 4-1/2-year-old male, Trumpet was handled by Heather Buehner, one of the four owner-breeders of the dog from Saint Joseph, Illinois.

The lovable hound with trademark loose folds of skin was a crowd favorite at the smaller than normal venue in Tarrytown, New York, about 25 miles (40 km) north of New York City. Judge Don Sturz, a superintendent of a school district in Long Island, New York, declared him the winner over the reserve best in show, Winston, a French bulldog, whose owners include professional American football player Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The show, which had entrants from the United States and nine other countries this year, dates to 1877 and has become a mainstay annual television event. Each breed producers a winner, representing the best of what artificial selection can create from the descendants of wolves. The breed winners are separated into seven groups to determine the best of show finalists.

Four of the finalists were chosen on Tuesday: Trumpet the bloodhound, representing the hound group; Winston the French bulldog for non-sporting dogs; Hollywood, a Maltese, in the toy category; and River, a German shepherd, for the herding group. Three other finalists were named on Wednesday, setting up the best in show competition: Belle the English setter among sporting dogs; Striker the Samoyed for the working group; and MM, a Lakeland terrier, among the terriers.

Judges examine the dogs up close, placing their hands on the animal, then watch the handlers lead them around the floor, grading how they meet breed standards on appearance, temperament, size, coat and other characteristics. Usually held at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan, the show was moved upstate to a smaller arena on the expansive grounds of Lyndhurst Mansion the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022