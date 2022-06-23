Scoreboard: 1st women's T20I, IND vs SL

Scoreboard of the first women's T20 international between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

India Innings: Shafali Verma c de Silva b Athapaththu 31 Smriti Mandhana c Athapaththu b Ranasinghe 1 Sabbhineni Meghana c Athapaththu b Ranasinghe 0 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Ranaweera 22 Jemimah Rodrigues not out 36 Richa Ghosh st †Sanjeewani b Ranaweera 11 Pooja Vastrakar b Ranaweera 14 Deepti Sharma not out 17 Extras: (LB-1, W-5) 6 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 138 Fall of Wickets: 17-1, 17-2, 56-3, 58-4, 81-5, 106-6 Bowler: Udeshika Prabhodani 4-0-21-0, Sugandika Kumari 3-0-18-0, Oshadi Ranasinghe 3-0-22-2, Ama Kanchana 1-0-8-0, Inoka Ranaweera 4-0-30-3, Chamari Aththapatu 2-0-7-1, Kavisha Dilhari 3-31-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)