Max temp settles at 37.9 deg C in Delhi

It was a hot and humid day in Delhi on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, officials said. The maximum and minimum temperatures of the day are likely to hover around 39 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, an IMD official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
It was a hot and humid day in Delhi on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, officials said. The weather office has predicted clear skies on Friday. According to India Meteorological Department, the city's relative humidity oscillated between 68 at 8.30 am and 45 per cent at 5.30 pm on Thursday.

''There will be mainly clear sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures of the day are likely to hover around 39 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively,'' an IMD official said. Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the season's average. Wednesday's maximum temperature had settled a notch below normal at 37.2 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 140 in the 24-hour bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

