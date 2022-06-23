Left Menu

One dead, nine injured in slab collapse at industrial unit in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old man died and nine others were injured when a slab of an industrial unit collapsed on them in the eastern suburb of Chembur here on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 3.15 pm at Pushpak compound in Ganesh Nagar area of Chembur camp, the official said.

The victims were workers of a garment factory located in the ground plus one-storey structure in the slum-dominated area, he said.

One of the workers, Murari Zha, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while seven persons are admitted to the hospital, but their condition is stable, the official said.

Two women who were injured in the incident were discharged after treatment, he added.

Several people were working in the factory and other garment units next to it at the time of the incident. Hence, people from the adjoining areas immediately started the search and rescue operation following the collapse.

The injured persons were sent to the hospital before the fire brigade arrived at the scene, the official said.

