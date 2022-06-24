Delhi govt earns Rs 7.26 cr dividend from state-run housing fin corp

The Delhi government has earned Rs 7.26 crore as dividend for the last two years from its agency DHCFC, whose chairman on Friday handed over a cheque of the amount to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The government has so far earned more than Rs 100 crore as dividend against its investment of Rs 30 crore in the Delhi Co-operative Housing Finance Corporation (DHCFC), according to an official statement.

The dividend amount of Rs 7.26 crore was on the government's investment for the period 2019-20 and 2020-21. The cheque was presented by Chairman Rajesh Goyal and Managing Director R Alice Vaz, along with the directors of the corporation.

The Delhi government had invested Rs 30.26 crore in DCHFC to hold 96.86 percent of its share capital.

The DHCFC pays a 12 per cent dividend of the amount invested to each investor on a yearly basis.

It is an apex body constituted for the purpose of granting finance to housing co-operative societies in Delhi at affordable interest rates. Various housing co-operative societies in Delhi are its members.

The corporation has disbursed over Rs 600 crore till date as loans, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)