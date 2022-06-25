Left Menu

Environmental laws lack implementation: Meghalaya HC Chief Justice

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:25 IST
Environmental laws lack implementation: Meghalaya HC Chief Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Stressing on environmental protection and wildlife conservation, Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Saturday expressed regret that despite existence of a number of laws for environmental protection, they lack implementation.

“We cannot fight nature and survive. While the earth has been in existence for over 4 billion years and humans for about 300,000 years, the latter has destroyed more than 3 million species satisfying their needs,” he said, while addressing an orientation programme on forest and wildlife conservation laws for the judiciary in Meghalaya.

Justice Banerjee said that despite existence of several laws for environmental protection, they lack implementation.

He ,however, said that judiciary has made immense contributions in delivering judgments in cases relating to environmental and wildlife conservation but underlined the need for environmental protection laws to be implemented.

Pointing out the burgeoning tourist industry in Meghalaya, Banerjee reiterated the need for plans and policies for sustainable growth of the industry so that the pristine beauty of Meghalaya is not destroyed like other hill stations across the country.

He stated that intelligence and development has made humans arrogant, making them lose their instinct to cohabit with nature around them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022