Left Menu

UP govt transfers 11 IAS officers, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi moved to Agra Development Authority

According to transfers list issued by the government, Gorakhpur Chief Development Officer Indrajit Singh is now the new municipal commissioner of Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Lucknows current divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar has been made secretary in the Urban Development Department.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:15 IST
UP govt transfers 11 IAS officers, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi moved to Agra Development Authority
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 11 IAS officers, making Lucknow municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi vice-chairman of the Agra Development Authority. According to transfers list issued by the government, Gorakhpur Chief Development Officer Indrajit Singh is now the new municipal commissioner of Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Akshay Tripathi, who was posted as the vice-chairman of Lucknow Development Authority, has been made the special secretary of IT and Electronics Department and the managing director of Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Ltd. Indramani Tripathi has been made the new vice-chairman of Lucknow Development Authority.

Roshan Jacob, who is currently the secretary of Geology and Mining Department and also the Director of Geology and Mining Department, has been given the additional charge of divisional commissioner of Lucknow Division. Lucknow's current divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar has been made secretary in the Urban Development Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022