Death toll in attempted mass crossing into Spanish enclave rises to 23 -Moroccan state TV

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 01:53 IST
The death toll in an attempted mass crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday rose to 23 after five more fatalities, Moroccan state TV said on Saturday.

Moroccan authorities said the disaster occurred after migrants attempted to breach a fence into Melilla, with some dying in a crush after what authorities called a stampede, and others falling as they climbed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

