Maha: NFF, other fishing outfits to oppose Vadhavan Port construction

PTI | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 16:54 IST
A meeting of national-level fishing associations has resolved to oppose the construction of the Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The meeting was held in Satpati area in Palghar on Saturday, a fishing union functionary said.

National Fishworkers' Forum's Leo Colaco said the livelihoods of over 1.4 crore fisherfolk nationwide were in danger due to corporate moves of the Centre, which includes bringing in ''anti-fisherfolk and resource grab'' initiatives like Blue Economy Policy 2021, National Fisheries Policy 2020, Coastal Regulation Zone 2019 Notification and 2021 Amendment, Indian Marine Fisheries Bill 2021, Major Ports Authority Act 2021, Sagarmala programme etc.

The NFF has launched an 'All India Machimaar Sangarsh Yatra' to protest against the grabbing of coastal and marine resources away from the people and will oppose the construction of Vadhavan Port as part of this movement, Colaco added.

