50 protesters let within sight of G-7 venue
A small group of demonstrators has been allowed to protest within sight of the Group of Seven summit venue - though not exactly close.
German authorities agreed to have police cars take 50 protesters through the high-security cordon to a site 500 meters (about 550 yards) from the luxury Schloss Elmau hotel. Courts rejected pleas by organisers to be allowed 200 meters (some 220 yards) closer.
At the site in a meadow in the Elmau valley, the protesters unrolled banners calling for “active resistance against the danger of a world war” and “climate protection instead of armament,” among other things.
Monday's protest took place as the G-7 and guests from five major democratic emerging economies - India, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa and Argentina - were discussing climate change among other issues.
