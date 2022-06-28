Left Menu

EU climate chief hopeful for deal on green package today

We have absolutely no time to waste, we have to give a clear signal to Europe and to the world that we're ready to do what is necessary to implement our climate policies," Timmermans said ahead of the ministers' meeting. "We've got very far already, it would be a tragedy if we couldn't come to conclusions today, I think it is absolutely possible to reach an agreement today."

Reuters | Luxembourg | Updated: 28-06-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 12:11 IST
EU climate chief hopeful for deal on green package today
Frans Timmermans Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

European Commission climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday that an agreement on the EU's package of more ambitious climate laws is within reach at a meeting of environment ministers from the bloc. "We cannot fail today to come to conclusions. We have absolutely no time to waste, we have to give a clear signal to Europe and to the world that we're ready to do what is necessary to implement our climate policies," Timmermans said ahead of the ministers' meeting.

"We've got very far already, it would be a tragedy if we couldn't come to conclusions today, I think it is absolutely possible to reach an agreement today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022