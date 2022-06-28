Left Menu

Monsoon likely in Delhi by Friday: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:23 IST
Representative image
Reeling under the sweltering heat, parts of northwest India could expect some respite over the next two days as conditions are becoming favorable for the onset of monsoon in the region.

''Conditions would continue to become favorable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, entire Delhi during subsequent 48-hours between June 30 and July 1,'' the India Meteorological Department said here.

The highest maximum temperature over northwest India was 45.4 degrees Celsius at Phalodi in Rajasthan.

Delhi has been reeling under hot and humid conditions with temperatures rising to 40.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast cloudy skies, light to moderate rain or thundershowers, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph for June 30 in the national capital. Light rain or thundershowers are also forecast for July 1, and very light rainfall is likely on July 2.

The IMD had declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 29. After its onset over Kerala, the progress of the monsoon has been sluggish.

The northern limit of the southwest monsoon, which is the northernmost limit up to which it has advanced on a given day, passed through Ratlam, Shivpuri, Rewa, and Church on Tuesday.

Conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into the remaining parts of Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmiri during the next 24 hours.

