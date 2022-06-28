Left Menu

Steel ministry identifies 38 high impact projects under PM Gati Shakti

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:11 IST
The steel ministry on Tuesday said it has identified 38 high impact projects to develop multimodal connectivity and bridge infrastructure gaps under PM Gati Shakti.

''The Ministry of Steel has onboarded itself on PM Gati Shakti portal (National Master Plan portal) with the help of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BiSAG-N),'' an official statement said.

PM Gati Shakti, the national master plan for infrastructure development was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021 with the objective to bring different ministries together and for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity Projects.

A first layer of data has been created with uploading of geo-locations of all the steel plants of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the administrative control of the steel ministry.

The geo-locations of all the mines of these CPSEs under the ministry are also in the process of being uploaded.

BiSAG-N has created an application through which the steel ministry plans to upload the geo-locations of more than two thousand steel units, including big players, functioning in the country.

With the geo-locations, there are also plans to upload other relevant attributes like production capacity and product details of all the units/mines.

Besides, the steel ministry, in line with the goal of PM Gati Shakti has identified 38 high impact projects to develop multimodal connectivity and bridge the infrastructure gaps.

Planned expansion of railway lines, creation of new inland waterways, roads, ports, gas pipeline connectivity and airports/airstrips will result in creating logistics solutions. This in turn will drive the steel sector towards achieving its targeted goals by 2030-31 under the national steel policy.

