Left Menu

2 men missing in floods in northwest Turkey

Two people were missing after heavy rains and floods hit northwestern Turkey.Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that one of the missing men is a digger operator who was swept away by floods in Duzce province and the other a resident in a village in Kastamonu province.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:37 IST
2 men missing in floods in northwest Turkey
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Two people were missing after heavy rains and floods hit northwestern Turkey.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that one of the missing men is a digger operator who was swept away by floods in Duzce province and the other is a resident in a village in Kastamonu province. Heavy rains affecting six provinces, caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday. Authorities evacuated stranded locals and said a potentially deadly disaster was averted because residents followed meteorological warnings.

Floods in three northwestern Turkish provinces last August killed 82 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022