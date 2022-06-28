2 men missing in floods in northwest Turkey
Two people were missing after heavy rains and floods hit northwestern Turkey.Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that one of the missing men is a digger operator who was swept away by floods in Duzce province and the other a resident in a village in Kastamonu province.
Two people were missing after heavy rains and floods hit northwestern Turkey.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that one of the missing men is a digger operator who was swept away by floods in Duzce province and the other is a resident in a village in Kastamonu province. Heavy rains affecting six provinces, caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday. Authorities evacuated stranded locals and said a potentially deadly disaster was averted because residents followed meteorological warnings.
Floods in three northwestern Turkish provinces last August killed 82 people.
