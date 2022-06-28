G7 aims to form 'Climate Club' to pursue net zero by 2050: communique

The Group of Seven countries aim to establish a "Climate Club" to coordinate actions on tackling climate change and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, the final communique at the end of a summit in Germany said on Tuesday.

The club aims to advance "ambitious and transparent climate mitigation policies to reduce emissions intensities" of participating countries, the communique said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)