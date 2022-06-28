Left Menu

G7 aims to form 'Climate Club' to pursue net zero by 2050: communique

Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:25 IST
The Group of Seven countries aim to establish a "Climate Club" to coordinate actions on tackling climate change and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, the final communique at the end of a summit in Germany said on Tuesday.

The club aims to advance "ambitious and transparent climate mitigation policies to reduce emissions intensities" of participating countries, the communique said.

