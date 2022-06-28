NHAI to ensure greenery along highways, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday stressed the need for plantation along the roadsides and said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would open its tree bank to ensure greenery along the highway.

The road transport and highways minister Gadkari said that whenever a tree is cut five more should be planted.

Gadkari, who was speaking during the National Highways Excellence Awards, said that there was a need to think about innovative ways to save trees else a lot of difficulties will be faced while constructing roads.

Expressing concern over the deaths in road accidents, he said that before the end of 2024 efforts would be made to reduce the number of fatalities and accidents on roads by 50 per cent.

The minister also laid stress on reducing the cost of road construction by 50 per cent without compromising on quality.

The Indian road infrastructure will be at par with those in the United States before the end of 2024.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that with regard to road connectivity India has reached new heights.

Birla was of the view that if the country's highways are built at a faster pace then it will lead to the nation's growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)