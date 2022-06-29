Left Menu

EU proposes ban on flavoured heated tobacco products

"By removing flavoured heated tobacco from the market we are taking yet another step towards realising our vision under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan to create a "Tobacco Free Generation" with less than 5% of the population using tobacco by 2040," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement. The proposed ban would be in force if EU governments and EU lawmakers do not oppose it.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:08 IST
EU proposes ban on flavoured heated tobacco products
Stella Kyriakides Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to ban the sale in the EU of flavored heated tobacco products after a big rise in their consumption. "By removing flavored heated tobacco from the market we are taking yet another step towards realising our vision under Europe's Beating Cancer Plan to create a "Tobacco-Free Generation" with less than 5% of the population using tobacco by 2040," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.

The proposed ban would be in force if EU governments and EU lawmakers do not oppose it. Even if approved EU-wide, governments will have months to adapt their legislation to the possible change before it is effective in their territories. The move comes after the Commission estimated a 10% rise in the sales volumes of heated tobacco products in half a dozen EU countries, helping heated tobacco products to exceed 2.5% of total sales of tobacco products in the EU, the EU executive said.

Heated tobacco is an alternative to smoking that uses real tobacco. That is different from e-cigarettes which contain no tobacco and use liquids. Philip Morris International has the biggest share of the heated tobacco market, according to the University of Bath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022