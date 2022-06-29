Left Menu

Army man falls into stream in Arunachal Pradesh, untraceable since June 26

The whereabouts of a defence personnel who fell into a mountain stream in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday are yet to be known. The assistance of local villagers and civil administration is also being taken and they have been incorporated in the efforts to locate the JCO, the spokesperson said.The extensive search operation has continued non-stop, even as extremely rugged terrain, inclement weather, and incessant rains have made progress very slow.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The whereabouts of a defence personnel who fell into a mountain stream in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday are yet to be known. A defence spokesperson said Wednesday Naib Subedar Amrendra Kumar of Red Shield Division, slipped and accidentally fell into a fast-flowing mountain stream during an operational patrol in the forward areas of the remote Lower Subansiri district.

An immediate search operation was launched by search parties in the area along the stream, the spokesperson said.

The scope of the search has been expanded to include the downstream flow of the mountain stream. The assistance of local villagers and civil administration is also being taken and they have been incorporated in the efforts to locate the JCO, the spokesperson said.

"The extensive search operation has continued non-stop, even as extremely rugged terrain, inclement weather, and incessant rains have made progress very slow. "Notwithstanding, the adverse climatic conditions, all-out efforts are being made by deploying all available resources to locate the missing JCO," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

