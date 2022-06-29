Left Menu

2 kids drown in septic tank in HP; accident in Shimla kills one

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:03 IST
Two children drowned in a septic tank in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Wednesday, a state disaster management official said.

Four-year-old Sehanbaz and his seven-year-old brother Maharaj, natives of Uttar Pradesh, were playing at a construction site at Government School, Kishanpura, in Baddi tehsil when they accidentally slipped into the tank, the official said.

The tank was filled due to heavy rain, as per the report from Solan District Emergency Operations Centre.

Meanwhile, in another case on Wednesday, a person died and three others were injured as their pickup vehicle overturned in Shimla district, the official said.

One Sanjay Sharma died on the spot. His brother Rajat Sharma and two others Dev Prakash and Sahil sustained injuries, he added.

The injured have been admitted to Theog regional hospital, the official said.

