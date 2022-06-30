Left Menu

Woman killed, 5 injured in Uttarakhand landslide

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-06-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 00:48 IST
Woman killed, 5 injured in Uttarakhand landslide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Maharashtra was killed and five others sustained injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a landslide on Kedarnath road on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred near Sonprayag on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway around 3 pm, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

There were 11 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident and they were returning from Kedarnath, he said.

The vehicle was engaged in Sonprayag-Gaurikund shuttle service and was hit by huge boulders and debris that suddenly came down from a hillock near Munkatiya, he said.

The woman from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar was identified as 62-year-old Pushpa Mohan Bhonsle. She died on the spot, the official said.

On receiving information about the incident, police and State Disaster Response Force personnel reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations, Rajwar said.

Uttarakhand was lashed by rain on Wednesday leading to landslides at several places in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022