One more death due to landslides in Arunachal, toll rises to 18

It asked the Disaster Management Department to continue monitoring the situation, issuing advisories, evacuating people from vulnerable areas and providing immediate relief.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:23 IST
One more death due to landslides in Arunachal, toll rises to 18
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The number of deaths caused by floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh this year rose to 18 as one more body was retrieved from under the debris in Papum Pare district, an official said on Thursday.

The body of a 27-year-old woman, identified as Momita Chakma, was retrieved from under the debris at Chakma camp-1 in Balijan on Wednesday by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Officer Nima Tashi said. Five people have died due to floods and landslides in Papum Pare district adjoining Itanagar, and one in West Siang district in the last few days.

Meanwhile, a search operation to locate two people who were swept away by floods in Huto village in Papum Pare district resumed on Thursday after being suspended on the previous day because of bad weather conditions, Tashi said.

Incessant rain has battered the northeastern state for the last few days, triggering floods and landslides that have snapped connectivity and affected people.

A 132 KV electricity tower has collapsed due to flooding in the Dikrong River, snapping the power supply to the Yupia area of Papum Pare.

In East Siang district, water levels in Siang and Silley rivers are flowing above the danger level and 200 households have been submerged.

Vehicular movement through Sille Korong Bridge has been prohibited as a stretch of Pasighat-Pangin Road has been washed away. The traffic is being diverted through an old route between the two places.

The state cabinet was on Wednesday briefed on the situation. It asked the Disaster Management Department to continue monitoring the situation, issuing advisories, evacuating people from vulnerable areas, and providing immediate relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

