Left Menu

NASA mission to use balloon larger than football field to send telescope above Antarctica

Stratospheric Balloon Mission

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:07 IST
NASA mission to use balloon larger than football field to send telescope above Antarctica
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's upcoming mission, the Astrophysics Stratospheric Telescope for High Spectral Resolution Observations at Submillimeter-wavelengths (ASTHROS) will use a balloon larger than a football field to send a telescope about 40,000 meters above Antarctica, where it will study a phenomenon that chokes off star formation in some galaxies, effectively killing them.

ASTHROS will use a 2.5-meter primary mirror, which is also the telescope's main light-gathering tool, that's tied for the largest ever to fly on a high-altitude stratospheric balloon.

High up in the stratosphere (at an altitude of about 130,000 feet), ASTHROS will observe wavelengths of light that are blocked by Earth's atmosphere and can't be observed from the ground. The telescope's giant mirror will enhance its ability to observe fainter light sources and resolve finer details of those sources, according to NASA.

The telescope will observe several star-forming regions in our home galaxy, the Milky Way, where stellar feedback - a process by which clouds of gas and dust are dispersed in galaxies - takes place and create high-resolution 3D maps of the distribution and motion of gas. It will also look at distant galaxies containing millions of stars to see how feedback plays out at large scales and in different environments.

The mission is set to launch no earlier than December 2023 from NASA's Long Duration Balloon Facility in Antarctica, near McMurdo Station.

Why balloon missions?

According to NASA, these missions typically cost less than space missions and take less time to move from early planning to deployment, and they employ new technologies that can be used on future space missions. The agency's Scientific Balloon Program launches 10 to 15 balloon missions each year.

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022