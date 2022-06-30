Left Menu

Portion of seven-storey building collapses in south Mumbai

The incident took place around 2 pm in Badamwadi area of Kalbadevi, a densely populated locality in the city, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A portion of a seven-story residential building collapsed in the Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai on Thursday, a fire brigade official said.

According to civic authorities, at least 60 people were rescued from the structure by local residents. The incident took place around 2 pm in the Badamwadi area of Kalbadevi, a densely populated locality in the city, the official said.

Five fire engines have been pressed into service and the rescue operation is underway, he said, adding that they have not received any details of anyone being trapped under the debris. Further details about the incident are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

