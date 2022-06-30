Three Tunisian migrants die, 3 others missing, and 11 rescued after their boat sinks
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:29 IST
At least 3 Tunisians migrants died and another 3 were missing after their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a Tunisian civil protection civil official told Reuters.
Atef Haouij, a local official in Medenine, said that the boat, which contained 17 Tunisian migrants, sank off the coast of the island of Djerba. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)
