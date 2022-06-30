Holiday declared for educational institutions in coastal areas on July 1 due to rains

Left Menu

As heavy rains continued to lash the coastal region disrupting normal life, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada DK and Udupi districts have declared holidays for all educational institutions on Friday.DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao said the holiday has been declared in view of the prediction of meteorological department that the region will witness heavy rains on Friday also.The Met department has issued an orange alert in the districts on Friday and yellow alert till July 4.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:38 IST
As heavy rains continued to lash the coastal region disrupting normal life, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts have declared holidays for all educational institutions on Friday.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao said the holiday has been declared in view of the prediction of meteorological department that the region will witness heavy rains on Friday also.

The Met department has issued an orange alert in the districts on Friday and yellow alert till July 4. Incessant rains have resulted in artificial flooding in many areas in Dakshina Kannada district. Meanwhile, a person riding a scooter was injured after an electricity pole and a tree branch fell on his vehicle at Bantwal in the district on Thursday. The injured has been hospitalised, police sources said.

The electricity pole came down as the tree branch fell on it due to heavy rains, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

