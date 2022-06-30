NDMC receives 10 complaints of waterlogging following first monsoon showers in Delhi

At least 10 complaints of waterlogging were received by the New Delhi Municipal Council on Thursday following monsoon season's first heavy spell of rains in the city, officials said, adding that the civic body is geared up for the monsoon. The monsoon reached Delhi on Thursday, yielding the season's first spell of heavy rain which provided respite from the oppressive heat and covered the precipitation deficit, but brought vehicular traffic in the national capital to a screeching halt. Most parts of Delhi reported moderate to heavy rainfall.

''At least 10 complaints of waterlogging were received which were resolved by 3 pm,'' a senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said. Officials said the civic body is geared up for the monsoon. The NDMC has prepared an extensive plan for the monsoon season which includes identifying vulnerable sports and installing portable pumps besides desilting of drains.

"We have identified the vulnerable spots as per field survey by the team and also on the basis of complaints received last year. Portable water pumps have been installed. Control rooms have been set up at six locations with required manpower, trucks, tools, and portable pumps to run round-the-clock in NDMC area to avoid waterlogging," the official said. NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the country, including Union ministers and parliamentarians besides many top industrialists. Parliament House, offices of all the ministries, Supreme Court, High Court and residences of Supreme Court judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are in NDMC areas. PTI GJS SRY

