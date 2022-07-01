N.Korea says COVID outbreak began with patients touching 'alien things' near border with S.Korea
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-07-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 02:57 IST
- Country:
- Korea Rep
North Korea concluded that its first COVID outbreak began with patients touching "alien things" near the border with South Korea, its state media reported on Friday.
"It was known that an 18-year-old soldier surnamed Kim and a 5-year-old kindergartner surnamed Wi contacted with alien things in a hill around barracks and residential quarters in Ipho-ri early in April," KCNA said.
Ihpo-ri is a region in Kumgang county on the country's east coast near the border with South Korea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- KCNA
- South Korea
- east coast
- COVID
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more
N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more
''It always wins'': North Korea may declare COVID-19 victory
North Korean leader convenes military meeting amid tensions