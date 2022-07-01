Left Menu

N.Korea says COVID outbreak began with patients touching 'alien things' near border with S.Korea

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-07-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 02:57 IST
N.Korea says COVID outbreak began with patients touching 'alien things' near border with S.Korea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
North Korea concluded that its first COVID outbreak began with patients touching "alien things" near the border with South Korea, its state media reported on Friday.

"It was known that an 18-year-old soldier surnamed Kim and a 5-year-old kindergartner surnamed Wi contacted with alien things in a hill around barracks and residential quarters in Ipho-ri early in April," KCNA said.

Ihpo-ri is a region in Kumgang county on the country's east coast near the border with South Korea.

