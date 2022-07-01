India's July monsoon rains seen at 94% to 106% - weather office
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July, the state-run India Meteorological Department said on Friday, the most crucial month for the planting of critical crops such as rice.
India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of a scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India Meteorological Department
- India
Advertisement