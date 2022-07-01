Left Menu

India's July monsoon rains seen at 94% to 106% - weather office

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 12:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July, the state-run India Meteorological Department said on Friday, the most crucial month for the planting of critical crops such as rice.

India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of a scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

