India's July monsoon rains seen at 94% to 106% - weather office

India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July, the state-run India Meteorological Department said on Friday, the most crucial month for the planting of critical crops such as rice.

India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of a scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country.

