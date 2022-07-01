Left Menu

NDDB to donate Rs 1.5 crore to meet cattle feed requirement in flood-hit Assam

Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board NDDB on Friday announced a donation of Rs 1.5 crore to meet the cattle feed requirement of 500 tonnes in flood-affected Assam. NDDB-managed West Assam Milk Union WAMUL is being advised to use their supply network and coordinate with local authorities for seamless distribution of cattle feed, an official statement said.

Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Friday announced a donation of Rs 1.5 crore to meet the cattle feed requirement of 500 tonnes in flood-affected Assam. NDDB-managed West Assam Milk Union (WAMUL) is being advised to use their supply network and coordinate with local authorities for seamless distribution of cattle feed, an official statement said. ''The impact of floods in Assam on both humans and livestock is beyond comprehension and a cause of great distress to so many of us even at this distance,'' NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said.

This contribution is symbolic of NDDB’s deep commitment toward the unfortunate victims of the catastrophe, he added.

