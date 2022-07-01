Left Menu

Haryana govt will soon introduce Film and Entertainment Policy: CM

Artists should continue to create awareness among people and inspire them towards the service of the country and society, while contributing in nation building, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:47 IST
The Haryana government is formulating a Film and Entertainment Policy for the convenience of movie makers and artists, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Friday. He said about 60-70 acres of land at Pinjore in Panchkula district has also been earmarked for a Film city.

Efforts will be made to promote the culture of Haryana and Punjab in particular through this Film city, he said.

The Haryana government supports artistes, and will continue to work for their interest in future as well, an official statement quoting him said. The artists will not face any kind of problem in Haryana, he said.

An artist has a very important role in showing the right direction to the society, because the artist does not belong to any caste or province, he is recognized only as an artist, he said. Artists should continue to create awareness among people and inspire them towards the service of the country and society, while contributing in nation building, he said.

