Left Menu

At least three killed in magnitude 6.1 quake on Iran Gulf coast-TV

Iranian media put the strength of the quake at 6.1 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had a 6.0 magnitude. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 04:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 04:53 IST
At least three killed in magnitude 6.1 quake on Iran Gulf coast-TV

At least three people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran early on Saturday, state television reported.

"Unfortunately up to now we have had three deaths and eight wounded," Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran's Gulf coast, told the television. Iranian media put the strength of the quake at 6.1 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had a 6.0 magnitude. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland
4
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022