Dealer network to reach 20 showrooms across India this month: Citroen

French automaker Citroen has planned to set up 20 showrooms across the country by the end of this month as it gears to unveil its latest B-segment hatchback C3, the company said on Sunday.

Part of the Stellantis Group, the company unveiled its latest product offering 'C3' at the newly opened La Maison Citroen Showroom at Mount Road, one of the arterial roads in the city, here, a press release said.

The showroom was part of the company's network expansion with nine such outlets located in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Nagpur, Vishakapatnam, Calicut and Coimbatore.

''Dealer network for Citroen India to reach 20 showrooms across India by July 2022,'' it said.

''We are excited to innovate and launch the La Maison Citroen in Chennai and this showroom is an important milestone as we gear up towards the launch of our first mainstream car the new C3,'' Citroen India Brand Head Saurabh Vatsa said.

The Citroen C3 would be unveiled on July 20 and would be available for retail across La Maison Citroen showrooms and also through the official website, it said.

The showroom would have numerous screens, debuting the 'AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent' and a unique high definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the product with a 360-degree view, he said.

''Pre-bookings for customers who want to be among the first to own this new Citroen offering has begun since July 1,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)