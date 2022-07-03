Left Menu

Arunachal: Strategic bridge at border with China washed away in flash flood

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-07-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 19:31 IST
Arunachal: Strategic bridge at border with China washed away in flash flood
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bailey bridge, connecting two strategic locations in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, was washed away in a flash flood, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Sunday.

The bridge over Oyong river near Kororu village connected Koloring, the district headquarters, with Damin -- a vital link at the India-China border, he said.

BRO's Project Arunank Chief Engineer Brig Anirudh S Kanwar said the bridge on the Koloriang-Huri road, about a km from Lee, was washed away by the flash flood on Saturday.

The impact was so massive that only a panel of the bridge could be seen 100 metres downstream, he said.

''All necessary manpower and machines have been mobilised to undertake the task on priority by the 119 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 756 BRTF under Project Arunank to restore it. The officer commanding of 119 RCC, Roshan, and platoon commander Major Mohit Kumar are working at the site,'' he said.

Kurung Kumey's additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Ocean Gao said that he has assured all possible help for the early restoration of the road link.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022