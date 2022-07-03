Dengue: MCD takes action against firms for mosquito-breeding at construction sites

Civic authorities in Delhi have taken strict action against firms, including imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh against a company, after finding breeding of mosquitoes at construction sites, officials said on Sunday.

Over 130 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued notices, imposing heavy fines to firms after mosquito-breeding was found at their construction, and for not making appropriate efforts to prevent it, the MCD said in a statement.

A construction company that operated site at IIT-Delhi has been issued a fine of Rs 1 lakh, it said.

A team of officials of the public health department of MCD carried out anti- larval measures and destroyed all the mosquito breeding sites.

The MCD has organised a ''massive anti-larval campaign'' against mosquito-breeding at construction sites, the civic body said.

The Municipal corporation of Delhi has also carried out investigation and surveillance campaign at various construction sites of Delhi and fined SAM Buildwell carrying out construction at Karkardooma, with a sum of Rs 50,000 after mosquito-breeding was found at its site.

Abhilasha Enterprises carrying out construction at LBS Hospital Khichdipur was fined Rs 10,000 for mosquito-breeding. Another one, carrying out construction at Karkardooma, was slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000. WG Construction was fined Rs 5,000 after mosquito-breeding was found at its site situated in Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka Sec-18A, it said.

