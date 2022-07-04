Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-07-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 13:50 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Doda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 12.12 pm in Doda area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 33.12 degrees north and longitude of 75.55 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremor, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022