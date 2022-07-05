Maha: Boulders fall in Thane, house collapses in Palghar after heavy rains; no casualty

Boulders fell from a hillock in Thane and a house collapsed in neighboring Palghar following heavy rains in the two Maharashtra districts, officials said on Tuesday.

There was no report of any casualty so far in the incidents, they said.

Flooding due to the heavy showers were reported in parts of the two districts and several people were shifted to safer places, the officials said. On Tuesday morning, some heavy boulders fell from a hillock in the Hanuman Nagar area of Kalyan town in Thane, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Thane city received 146 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, as per a release issued by the regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.

Many low-lying areas in Kalyan and Bhiwandi towns of Thane were flooded and several people from there were shifted to safer places, he said.

In Palghar, a mud house collapsed at Gavtepada in Wada taluka on Monday following a heavy downpour, the district administration said.

The house occupants rushed out after noticing some cracks, and the structure collapsed within minutes, they said.

The house was constructed last year under a government scheme for the poor, according to the district administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)