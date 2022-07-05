Magnon - The Best Interior Design Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5: Interior designing is one of the most important evolutions noticed in the history of mankind. It defines, organizes and reiterates the lifestyle and culture of each individual. Over the period of the last 3 decades, a lot of hard work has been involved in structuring the engineering aspects to make this module durable, affordable and dependable for its users. Every concept of Interior design commemorates the style of our ancestors' living, which reminds us of the heritage and the traditions followed.

At Magnon interiors, we clearly draft a unique story for each home with a lot of passion and expertise. 10 years ago, the history of Magnon started manufacturing compact Modular kitchens and wardrobes; today, the team of designers are handling close to 40+ end-to-end projects with 16 different concepts every month. The benefit behind hiring an interior designer is not just to beautify the home's aesthetics but also he/she is the most important person who understands the complete requirement to fulfilling all the basic needs in defining the home's furniture. This process increases the efficiency of comfortable living and organizing the space well.

Now let's talk about designing the home. The most important aspect of achieving a well-designed home is to follow the basic principles of design. When followed, there are about 6 rules that can deliver well-crafted interiors in any space. 1] Spatial arrangement - Space planning is the highest degree of importance. The key aspect to any successful design is to properly plan the layout arrangement. It involves creating a concept showing the relevance between each piece of furniture and the proper traffic aisle to move around. It avoids creating any clutters in the furniture arrangement and disruptions in the movement around the space. 2] Rhythm- Rhythm is all about the repetition of design elements that help to create movement within a space – this principle gives the understanding to organizing the furniture shape, contrast and balance evenly across the space. After choosing the style of the interiors, it is very important to know exactly where to repeat the concept to get an evenly designed space. Too much repetition or less of it can always spoil the concept, so understanding this principle always helps create the perfect balance in the design. 3] Proportion – Proportion plays a significant role in understanding the symmetry of space. Any design drafted should clearly comply with understanding the scale of the object. Cohesive planning requires a clear understanding which relates to the weight balance of the furniture. The height, width and depth of each product should be clearly planned in a way to highlight the motive of the concept creating a balanced layout. For example, the level of detailing could also involve the floor mat under the seating, its contrast, and the amount of offset it takes around the furniture. In this example, the highlighter would be the floor mat, and the highlighted element in the design is the seating itself. With this example, what is to be understood would be the thought process of relating the dimensions of each piece of furniture to complement one another. 4] contrast–to create a bold and interesting space, it is very important to create a contrast between the objects; it can be done using colors, texture and also with the help of transparency in an object. The contrast in an element represents prominence and creates a focal point in space. For example, adding texture to subtle furniture highlights the intricate detail induced in its design. Most styles in interior design require a focal point which helps to beautify the concept itself; that is when inducing colour is of great importance. It could be for walls, pillows on a sofa, or any kind of upholstery in the space. Minor details included can always be highlighted with a higher contrast of colours used. It helps in showing the furniture occupancy, and also, most themes can only be achieved with the hue property of the furniture and decor used. Transparency of any material can be contrasted with an antique material; this elevates the feel of luxury in the given space. 5] Emphasis - It is very important to follow this principle to create a visual impact in any interiors. After understanding the layout, a designer should always highlight a particular area by creating a focal point which is very vibrant, and this is specially done in areas which do not hold a lot of functional furniture, which in turn becomes the highlighter. Emphasizing an area is mostly done with wall colours, large and abstract portraits, murals with intricate detail and focus lights. Such designs are showstoppers where a visitor understands the importance of the subject the owner tries to promote with their lifestyle. 6] Balance–This principle deals with the visual perfection in creating the space. For a balanced design, it is very necessary to understand the weight balance of the furniture in all three dimensions width, height and depth. For example, while designing a TV display unit, we need to understand the size of a television, its nearest upgrade expected, and the available wall space. The size of the appliance should have some relation with the proportion of the furniture size. A very small TV in a big display unit might look very blunt considering its proportion. It is when additional properties might have to be induced in the design that the unit looks symmetrically balanced. The same example off-centring the Television from the center could also help achieve the balance to its scale. The current and future of executing furniture in interior design are completely dependent on the aspect of modular engineering. At Magnon interiors, we use world-class equipment directly imported from Germany. After years of study, we have understood the exact requirement of raw material and its constructional aspects with which we are able to give very durable and reliable furniture. With immense knowledge in both Designing and manufacturing, we are called the best interior designers and manufacturers in Bangalore by all our clients. Being an ISO-certified company, Magnon interiors has executed more than 2500+ projects in Bangalore with a success rate of 99 percent. This article is to promote knowledge on how to select the right interior designing firm with their vast knowledge of design and engineering.

