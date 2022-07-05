Delhi's max temperature settles at 37.9 deg C, light rain predicted Wednesday

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the weather office has forecast light rain on Wednesday.

The relative humidity in the evening was 54 per cent. It was 80 per cent at 8 am. The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD earlier issued an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.

The weather department uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Delhi had received the first monsoon showers on June 30 which had provided a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was in the 'moderate' (158) category around 7:45 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

