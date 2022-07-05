Left Menu

Amid rains, part of Mumbra road caves in

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A part of a road in Mumbra in Thane district caved in on Tuesday amid heavy rains, a civic official said.

TMC RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said the incident took place in Samrat Ashok Nagar at around 6:30pm, adding there were no reports of injuries.

