Amid rains, part of Mumbra road caves in
A part of a road in Mumbra in Thane district caved in on Tuesday amid heavy rains, a civic official said.
TMC RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said the incident took place in Samrat Ashok Nagar at around 6:30pm, adding there were no reports of injuries.
