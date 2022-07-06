Left Menu

Cloudburst in Himachal, four feared washed away

Eds updating with fresh details Shimla, Jul 6 PTI At least four people were missing and a bridge across River Parvati was damaged after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Manikaran in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Wednesday, officials said. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said four people have been reported missing as per initial reports.A search operation is in progress, he added.

At least four people were missing and a bridge across River Parvati was damaged after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, officials said. State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the incident at Chojh village in Challah panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am. Kullu superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said four people have been reported missing as per initial reports.

A search operation is in progress, he added. Though rescue teams has been dispatched, they are stuck midway due to landslides, Mokhta said.

